‘Why Fight Over Ayodhya?’ Kids Talk Religion

(This video was first published on 14 November 2019 to mark Children’s Day and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives)

Video Editor: Kunal Mehra

Camera: Abhishek Ranjan

In India, religion has always been a topic of debate. While adults talk about it often, it also affects children who are being brought up in this country. Teaching kids about religion, god, faith, etc is a knotty business and it is also an important job to keep their curious young minds immune from picking unwanted and false information from the world.

To find the impact of India’s religious pluralism and the incessant debates on prime time television, The Quint had freewheeling chats with kids under 13 years of age.