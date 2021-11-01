The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

Allows farmers to sell produce outside Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) at a mutually agreed upon price, tax-free.

What is MSP?

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020

Farmers can enter into contracts with corporate investors for a mutually agreed upon price.

The Essential Commodities
(Amendment) Act, 2020

The amendment frees items such as food grains, pulses, edible oil and onions for trade except in crisis situations. Anger of farmers directed towards first two laws only.

ARE THESE FARM LAWS NEEDED?

Mics broken, rule book torn. Opposition parties are against it, but the bill is passed controversially through voice vote

Did the Chairman violate House Rules ?

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) system is a safety net for farmers in the form of a minimum price for particular crops that the government guarantees to farmers, regardless of any change in circumstances. If market prices for these crops fall below the specified MSP, then the government purchases the produce offered by the farmers at the MSP, thereby saving them from having to make distress sales.

Ordinances are temporary laws issued by the President when Parliament is not in session, based on the advice of the Union Cabinet. The purpose of Ordinances is to allow governments to take immediate legislative action if circumstances make it necessary to do so at a time when Parliament is not in session. To continue as a law, the ordinance must be passed by the parliament within six weeks of the commencement of parliament.  