The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020
Allows farmers to sell produce outside Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) at a mutually agreed upon price, tax-free.
Allows farmers to sell produce outside Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) at a mutually agreed upon price, tax-free.
Farmers can enter into contracts with corporate investors for a mutually agreed upon price.
The amendment frees items such as food grains, pulses, edible oil and onions for trade except in crisis situations. Anger of farmers directed towards first two laws only.
Mics broken, rule book torn. Opposition parties are against it, but the bill is passed controversially through voice vote