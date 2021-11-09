'Legal Row': Penguin Censors Poems, Then Stalls Varavara Rao's Book Indefinitely

Telugu poet Varavara Rao was 20 years old when he started penning poems. Six decades on, the 81-year-old poet’s lifelong work is now in limbo as Penguin Random House has stalled the publication of a collection of his poems, citing its concerns about the “nature of charges” levelled against him, The Quint has learnt.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. He is currently on medical bail and is stationed in Mumbai.

The collection titled 'Varavara Rao: The Revolutionary Poet', which was expected to have 65 poems, was scheduled for publication between June and July 2021. However, by July 2021, Penguin, on the recommendation of its legal team, decided to publish the book only after the court looks into the case. Even though the publisher was to take a subsequent legal opinion on the matter, this too has not materialised, a reliable source in the know told The Quint.