Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls for 'Ghar Wapsi' of Muslims, Christians
The BJP MP claimed that secularism has affected Hindus, which ensured atrocities by Muslims and Christians.
BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya sparked another controversy on Saturday, 25 December, after he said, “All religious mutts should take the initiative to bring back people from other religions, to Hinduism."
Speaking at Vishwarpanam programme of Sri Krishna mutt on Saturday, 25 December, he said that the work of preventing religious conversion and bringing back those who had converted from Hinduism to other religions should happen on a 'war-footing'.
The young MP suggested that there is no way out other than 'Ghar Wapsi'.
The event was attended by Paryaya Adamaru Math seer Shri Eeshapriyatheertha Sripada, MLA Raghupati Bhat, and hotel entrepreneur BP Raghavendra Rao.
In a scathing remark, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that secularism has affected Hindus, which ensured atrocities by Muslims and Christians.
Surya said that violence against Hindus has made them lose their self-esteem and respect.
“We have built Ram Mandir in this country. Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir is done away with. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We have to prioritise ghar wapsi. Pakistan is included in the idea of Akhanda Bharath. Mutts and temples should take leadership in this regard," he said.
Wading into another controversy, the BJP MP alleged that communism and colonialism are reasons why Hinduism has become weak.
"Have those, who are urging to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, urged to celebrate Kalam Jayanti or Shishunala Sharifa Jayanti? This is the difference," he claimed.
Tejasvi Surya's remarks come two days after the Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill despite increasing opposition.
