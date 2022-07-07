FIR Lodged Against Kerala Min Saji Cheriyan Over Remarks Against Constitution

In visuals aired by local TV channels, the Kerala Minister could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country.

In a statement given in the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Cheriyan said news reports claiming he had criticised the Constitution at an event held at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district were "distorted."

"I am a public servant who respects our Constitution and upholds its noble values...I have never once intended to insult the Constitution or say anything against it," he said.