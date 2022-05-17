Some May Demand a 'Hindu Rashtra', But the Constitution Will Never Allow it

Pandit Pradeep Mishra is a storyteller, a Hindu Rashtra enthusiast, and if local and social-media reports are to be believed, someone who feels rituals that involve touching a sacred leaf to a shivling can save your child from flunking their papers — even if they haven’t studied!



But even while paper-passing hacks of all kinds may be welcome for some exam warriors, the storytelling pandit recently courted controversy. This was when at a katha session — which was reportedly telecast live on Aastha TV — he decided to sing:

“Sone ki chiriya ko ab sone ka sher banana hai//samwidhan ko badlo, hamko Hindu rashtra banana hai (We need to turn the golden bird into the golden lion//change the Constitution, we need to make a Hindu nation).”

Although this reporter missed the said telecast, Pandit Mishra’s rendition of the seemingly self-written couplet was accessible on social media, owing to the many shares it received.