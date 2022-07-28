BJYM Leader's Murder: Is BJP Facing Saffron Backlash Ahead of Karnataka Polls?

The murder of BJP Yuva Mocha (BJYM) worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on 26 July has triggered a wave of resentment amongst youth workers, many of whom have resigned from the party to express their disapproval of the ruling government. Most of them have spoken in one voice claiming the workers are left feeling “unprotected and unsafe” and thus finding it “meaningless” working for the party.

The debacle came at a time when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was all set to celebrate the first anniversary of his government. He hurriedly convened a press conference close to midnight on 27 July, announcing the cancellation of the event at the seat of power – Vidhana Soudha – in Bengaluru.