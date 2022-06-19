Agnipath Row: 'How Many Houses Will Be Razed With Bulldozers Now?' Asks Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Modi government and the police force for the difference in the treatment being meted out to the anti-Agnipath protestors when compared to the bulldozing of the houses of Muslim protestors who thronged the streets last week against the remarks made about the prophet.

“Across the country, the youth is protesting against Modi’s wrong decision, the youth is on the streets because of Modi’s wrong decision...How many of their houses will you demolish with bulldozers now? We don’t want you to break anyone’s house, but I have a question. Are the Muslims not your children? Will you not talk to them, pacify them? Why didn’t you talk to them last Friday,” Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) questioned.