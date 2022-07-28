K'taka CM Cancels BJP Anniversary Celebrations Following Praveen Nettaru's Death

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the early hours of Thursday, 28 July 2022, called an emergency press meeting and announced that he would be cancelling all events celebrating his one-year anniversary as chief minister and three years of the BJP's rule in Karnataka.

The decision comes at a time when party workers and cadres staged massive protests across Dakshina Kannada over the brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the chief minister said, "My conscience did not allow me to go ahead with the celebrations. I am considering this case to be a very important one, and thus, the BJP Janaotsava event has been cancelled."