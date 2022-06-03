Actor Dileep Case: Kerala HC Grants Police Till 15 July To Wind Up Further Probe

Meanwhile, a report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), based in Thiruvananthapuram, has revealed that the memory card containing visuals of the sexual assault was accessed twice without authorisation and was tampered with. The revelations prove right some of the doubts raised by the investigating officer in a petition filed before the trial court on 4 April 2022.

The memory card had eight video recordings, which were recorded on 17 February 2017 between 10.30 pm and 10.48 pm, on the night of the attack. During examination, it was found that hash value in 2019 was different from what was recorded in 2017. This means the file has either been modified, tampered with or that it has been completely replaced.

The FSL report, accessed by The Quint, showed that the memory card was accessed on 9 January 2018 when it was with the Angamaly magistrate court and on 13 December 2018 when it was with the Ernakulam principal and sessions court. It is important to note that on both these dates, the courts had not sanctioned permission for access.

However, there is no way to know who or when the card was accessed.