Memory Card With Visuals of Assault on Kerala Woman Actor Accessed Twice: Report

The memory card containing visuals of sexual assault on a Kerala woman actor in 2017 was accessed twice without authorisation and was tampered with, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) based in Thiruvananthapuram has found.

The FSL report, a copy of which is with The Quint, showed that the memory card was accessed once in January and then in December 2018. The existence of the report came out in a memo filed by the Additional Public Prosecutor, who has asked for it to be produced. The Kerala High Court had ordered for the same on 27 May.

The woman actor was sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in February 2017 allegedly by a man named ‘Pulsar’ Suni. The assault was allegedly masterminded by popular Malayalam actor Dileep.