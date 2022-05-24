Kerala Actor Assault Case: Survivor Approaches HC, Alleges Foul Play
The survivor alleged that Dileep, who is an accused, and his lawyers are interfering in the investigation.
The survivor in the 2017 Kerala actor sexual assault case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, has moved the High Court alleging foul play in the investigation. She has alleged that the government which had initially allowed a and took credit for the same is now not fulfilling its commitment.
She raised suspicions that ‘unlawfully influenced’ some of the politicians and is interfering in the investigation, according to Live Law. She has further alleged that have tampered with evidence and witnesses.
The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Dileep's friend Sarath G Nair for allegedly destroying key evidence in the case. Sarath was granted bail hours later.
In her plea, the survivor alleged, “It is an attempt to influence the politicians in the ruling alliance to end the case. Despite the evidence that accused actor Dileep's lawyers were trying to influence witnesses. But they were excluded from the investigation by the probe team. It was informed that a move was being made to end the case in a hurry. This raises the question of whether this will lead to denial of justice.”
She has also alleged misconduct by judge Honey M Varghese who is presiding over the case. In her petition, she has demanded that the case shouldn't be closed prematurely due to alleged political interference. The survivor has asked the High Court to direct judge Varghese to release a forensic analysis report.
“There is political pressure on the probe team to close the case. The accused in the case, Dileep, is a man of high political influence. The move is underway to snatch the final report. This is due to the nexus between the ruling party members and Dileep. A move to question his lawyers was blocked by Dileep's lawyer's political affiliation. I have no choice but to go to court for justice,” the plea further stated.
in the 2017 actor assault case and a conspiracy case wherein he allegedly conspired to kill the police officers probing the assault case.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.