Kerala Actor Assault Case: Survivor Approaches HC, Alleges Foul Play

In her plea, the survivor alleged, “It is an attempt to influence the politicians in the ruling alliance to end the case. Despite the evidence that accused actor Dileep's lawyers were trying to influence witnesses. But they were excluded from the investigation by the probe team. It was informed that a move was being made to end the case in a hurry. This raises the question of whether this will lead to denial of justice.”

She has also alleged misconduct by judge Honey M Varghese who is presiding over the case. In her petition, she has demanded that the case shouldn't be closed prematurely due to alleged political interference. The survivor has asked the High Court to direct judge Varghese to release a forensic analysis report.

“There is political pressure on the probe team to close the case. The accused in the case, Dileep, is a man of high political influence. The move is underway to snatch the final report. This is due to the nexus between the ruling party members and Dileep. A move to question his lawyers was blocked by Dileep's lawyer's political affiliation. I have no choice but to go to court for justice,” the plea further stated.

Dileep is the accused in the 2017 actor assault case and a conspiracy case wherein he allegedly conspired to kill the police officers probing the assault case.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and ANI)