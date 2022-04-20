'Lie That Manju Used to Drink': Audio Clip of Lawyer 'Coaching' Dileep's Brother

Adv: Did Manju drink?

Anoop: Actually, I don't know, I haven't seen also, I should say yes, right?

Adv: Yes, you should say she did. [You should say that] around the time she left the house ( in 2012), she used to drink. Not before that. When they ask, did she drink at home? Say no.

So how did you know she was drinking? Say she would come home drunk.

Anoop: So I will say there was a smell?

Advocate: Just say she has come home drunk several times. Everyone at home knew. Then you will be asked did you ask chetan (Dileep) about this? Say yes. What did chetan say? He said he will see, he will talk, but he didn’t particularly do anything. Did chetan and Manju fight over this? No, did not fight in front of us. Did he have no objection that wife was drinking? Maybe he had opposition, but did not speak in front of us.