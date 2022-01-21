Kerala Police Slaps Actor Dileep With ‘Conspiracy to Murder’ Charge

The Kerala police's crime branch on Friday, 21 January charged Malayalam film actor Dileep with ‘conspiracy to murder.’ A report in this connection was submitted before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday.

The crime branch has informed the court that investigation in the case is being done while reading section 302 IPC (murder) along with 120b(criminal conspiracy) of IPC. This would amount to conspiracy to murder.

The Kerala police, on Thursday, 20 January had filed a 68-page statement opposing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the actor in the criminal conspiracy case.

The case is based on a complaint that relied on audio clips, which were outed recently, in which the actor's relatives are heard conspiring to kill six police officials who have been investigating a 2017 case against him.

In the 2017 case, Dileep is accused of having conspired to get a woman actor raped. The prime accused in the 2017 case is Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar' Suni.