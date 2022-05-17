Dileep's Friend Arrested in Kerala Actor Assault Case; Granted Bail
The crime branch is probing the sexual assault of a female actor in 2017.
On Monday, the Crime Branch probing the Kerala actor sexual assault case arrested actor Dileep’s close friend and a hotel owner, Sarath G Nair, for allegedly destroying key evidence in the case. Just hours after the arrest, Nair was granted bail.
As per a report by The Hindu, Sarath had been summoned to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. According to the police, Sharath had handed over a tablet containing visuals of the assault to Dileep in 2017. The tablet, a key evidence material in the case, was allegedly destroyed by Sharath.
