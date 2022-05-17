ADVERTISEMENT

Dileep's Friend Arrested in Kerala Actor Assault Case; Granted Bail

The crime branch is probing the sexual assault of a female actor in 2017.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Dileep's Friend Arrested in Kerala Actor Assault Case; Granted Bail
i

On Monday, the Crime Branch probing the Kerala actor sexual assault case arrested actor Dileep’s close friend and a hotel owner, Sarath G Nair, for allegedly destroying key evidence in the case. Just hours after the arrest, Nair was granted bail.

As per a report by The Hindu, Sarath had been summoned to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. According to the police, Sharath had handed over a tablet containing visuals of the assault to Dileep in 2017. The tablet, a key evidence material in the case, was allegedly destroyed by Sharath.

Also Read

Dileep, Vijay Babu Cases: Share Hema Committee Report, Says Actor Rima Kallingal

Dileep, Vijay Babu Cases: Share Hema Committee Report, Says Actor Rima Kallingal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×