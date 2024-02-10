41-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Dies After Allegedly Being Assaulted in Washington

An Indian-origin man, Vivek Chander Taneja, died a few days later after allegedly being hit on the head outside a restaurant in Washington after being involved in a verbal altercation on 2 February.

According to the police, the 41-year-old and the suspect were at two sister Japanese restaurants on the night of 2 February. He was "knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement", read the police report.

Taneja, who hailed from Virginia, lost consciousness in the attack by the time the cops reached the place. The incident happened a few blocks away. The cops took Taneja to the hospital, but he passed away on Wednesday, 7 February.

The suspect has still not been identified. A reward of $25,000 has been offered by the police to anyone who provides information that leads to his arrest and conviction.