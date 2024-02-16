Indian-Origin Elderly Motel Owner Shot Dead Over a Room in US

A dispute over a room at Sheffield’s Hillcrest Motel took the life of an Indian-origin motelier Pravin Raojibhai Patel. The customer, William Jeremy Moore, pulled out a gun and shot the 76-year-old motel owner.
The incident happened last week, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry. Officials said that a verbal altercation occurred between Moore and Patel when the former came to the motel looking to rent a room.
“Moore was quickly apprehended by Sheffield Police on 13th Avenue when he was trying to break into an abandoned house,” Chief Terry said.
The murder weapon was found in Moore’s possession. A felony complaint states Patel tried to get Moore to leave before the shooting. Moore started to leave when he then turned and shot Patel twice in the chest.
A witness to the incident, Jemeriz Owens, a barber working across the street, said, “I heard three gunshots,” Owens recounted, “I can’t believe it; he was just doing his job.”
Patel had lived in Sheffield for over 40 years owning and operating the Hillcrest Motel. He was a well-known man in the community.
‘Saddened, Shocked:’ Asian American Hotel Owners Association
Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), in a statement, said America’s hotel owners are deeply saddened, shocked, and outraged by this senseless act of violence against a small business owner that cost him his life.
“Senseless acts of violence have no place in our communities, and our hearts are breaking for Pravin’s family, including his wife, children, and grandchildren,” said AAHOA Chairman Bharat Patel.
“No family should have to endure what Pravin’s family is going through, and we send our condolences to everyone who knew and loved him.” AAHOA Alabama Regional Director Sanjay M. Patel said.
“He was a very family-oriented person, jolly, and a keen businessman,” Sanjay further added.
