Second Indian-Origin Student Death at Purdue University in Less Than 10 Days

Another Indian American student was found dead at Purdue University on Monday, 5 February. Twenty-three-year-old Sameer Kamath, who has US Citizenship, was pursuing a doctorate in mechanical engineering at the university.

He was discovered dead in a nature preserve on Monday evening, the Warren County Coroner’s office reported.

Kamath had received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and had enrolled at Purdue in 2021. He completed his master’s degree in the same field from Purdue University in August 2023.