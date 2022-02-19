Punjab Elections: 'Hindu' & 'Terror' Cards Show How Every Party Wants Status Quo

In the last week, media and social media chatter around the Punjab elections has been dominated by keywords such as "terror links" and "Hindus in fear."

This is surprising for an election held less than three months after a massive protest led by the farmers of Punjab, who succeeded in achieving their immediate objectives.

Though the farmers' resistance to the Narendra Modi government's farm laws was at the core of the protest, for Punjabi society, it ended up being a much larger movement – for some, it renewed their drive for political change, for others, it led to a revival in their relationship with Sikhi, and for few, it was a means to revive social alliances in Punjab.

Did the energies of that protest get reflected in the elections that followed? Or did the elections bring back the status quo in Punjab politics and prevent any larger change?

At least, the use of the communal card intensifying in the past week appears to point to the latter.