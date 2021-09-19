'Have Declined the Offer, Punjab CM Must Be a Sikh': Ambika Soni

Member of Parliament (MP) and senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has turned down the offer to become Punjab chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post on Saturday, 18 September.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Soni said, "I have declined the offer. I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh."

She also added that the deliberations on who should be appointed the next chief minister are going on in Chandigarh, where the general secretary and observers are taking the view of all the Punjab MLAs into account.