Day After Meeting Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh Meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder, who is in Delhi for a short visit, on Thursday, 30 September, met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at his residence, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, amid widespread speculation about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shortly after the meeting, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral shared a photo of the duo on Twitter and quoted the leader, saying that the meeting was to discuss the farmers' protest against farm laws.