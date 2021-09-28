'On Personal Visit': Official Amid Buzz Over Amarinder Singh's Delhi Visit
Reports claimed that Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Amit Shah as well as JP Nadda during his trip to Delhi.
Less than a fortnight after resigning as Punjab's chief minister (CM), Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to be in Delhi for a two-day visit, reports said on Tuesday, 28 September.
The news of his visit created a buzz, with reports claiming that the veteran Congress leader is likely to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah as well as BJP President JP Nadda during his trip to Delhi.
However, this has been denied by Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh, who said that too much is being read into the former Punjab CM's visit to Delhi.
"He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral wrote on Twitter.
Kapurthala House is a government house allotted to the Punjab CM in Delhi.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi played down the matter, and said, "Koi gal nahi, Captain Sahab has been our CM, no problem... He must have gone there (Delhi) to discuss Punjab issues," ANI quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported, quoting sources, that Singh is scheduled to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi for a courtesy call, and thank her for the opportunity to have led the government in Punjab.
Singh had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on 18 September. His resignation came after he was asked to step down from the post by the party high command.
Rebel party leaders had also been demanding Singh's removal ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
He has since been replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, who took oath as Punjab chief minister on 20 September.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
