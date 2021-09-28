Sidhu an Unstable Man, Can’t Have Him Call the Shots of Punjab: Amarinder Singh
AAP, BJP too attacked Sidhu and the Congress party.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 28 September, called Navjot Singh Sidhu an 'unstable man' after the latter resigned from his Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief position.
"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh tweeted. "I had said from the very first day that he [Sidhu] is an unstable man, and you have an unstable man calling the shots in a border state," he later told India Today.
Amarinder Singh wasn't the lone Congress leader to attack Sidhu. Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress MP from Ludhiana, said, "Sidhu should clarify whether he is being controlled by RSS or any other force. His [Sidhu] resignation will hardly matter. All Congressmen are happy today," according to India Today.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also took to social media and criticised Sidhu. "Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state that has a 550km border with Pakistan?"
He later said, "Only Aam Aadmi Party can give Punjab a golden future and stable government," according to NDTV.
Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called Sidhu 'anti-Dalit'.
"It shows that Sidhu is anti-Dalit. He could not tolerate the fact that a poor woman's son became the chief minister," he was quoted as saying by News18.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, too, commented on the political situation in Punjab. "Congress is getting destroyed in its own maze of tricks. Its policies and leadership are filled with negativity, effect of which can be seen," he said
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said Sidhu was a "misguided missile".
Meanwhile, SAD spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa called Sidhu a "human bomb".
"He [Sidhu] is an unstable man. He is a human bomb, he will explode wherever he goes."
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he had no information about Sidhu's resignation. "He is our chief and a good leader... what can I say when I don't know anything?" he told reporters, adding, "Sidhu saab para mera poora confidence hai (I have every confidence in Sidhu). He (Navjot Sidhu) is not upset with me".
"It will be settled if he is upset...though he is not upset with me," he added, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV, India Today and News18)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.