Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah in Delhi Amid Crisis in Punjab Congress
The meeting comes amid speculation about Captain joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, 29 September, amid speculation about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to NDTV, Singh’s team had referred to the same as a “courtesy visit”.
This comes just days after Singh resigned as the Punjab CM and amid the ongoing crisis in the Punjab unit of the Congress party.
WHAT DID AMARINDER SAY ON ARRIVING IN DELHI?
Less than a fortnight after resigning as Punjab's Chief Minister (CM), Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi on Tuesday, 28 September. However, amid a swirl of political speculations, the captain denied any reports of being in the capital to meet the Home Minister or the BJP President. Instead, on reaching Delhi, he was quoted in media reports as saying:
"I am here to vacate Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in New Delhi.”
BACKGROUND
Earlier in September, amid a tussle within the party, Amarinder Singh had claimed that he had suffered “humiliation” and stepped down as the CM of the state.
He had also subsequently gone on to state that he would fight Navjot Sidhu's elevation to Punjab Chief Ministership tooth and nail, and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a "dangerous man".
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
