Uttarakhand: What Does the Constant Change of CMs Signify for BJP?
New incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami is Uttarakhand's 11th chief minister. Only one CM has completed their term.
Uttarakhand received its third Chief Minister this year with Tirath Singh Rawat, who assumed office just four months ago in March, submitting his resignation citing 'constitutional crisis' as the reason.
Tirath Singh Rawat’s short tenure in office has been shrouded in one controversy after another. From passing sexist comments stating that women in ripped jeans set a 'bad example' to going ahead with allowing the Kumbh Mela festival to take place amid the spiralling second wave.
Things became worse when it was reported recently that over 1 lakh COVID test reports from the festival were fake. In short, his 116 days in office were nothing short of bumpy.
Replacing him is Pushkar Singh Dhami, a 45-year-old MLA from Khatima. His age, and his being from the Kumaon region, has been considered as contributing factors for his new appointment as the state’s highest-ranking politician.
However, several media reports have reported that his appointment has also caused resentment in the BJP faction in the state as Dhami does not have any ministerial experience and was chose over many senior BJP leaders.
With the state heading towards assembly polls in less than a year, the new CM is facing an uphill task to not only spur the party cadre in the state, but also to convince New Delhi that he is up to the task.
In today’s episode, we will discuss the factors which led to Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation, the appointment of the new CM and what does the constant change of guard mean for BJP’s political success in the state.
To discuss this, we spoke with Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.
