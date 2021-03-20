Uttarakhand CM Apologises, But Repeats Objection to Ripped Jeans
Tirath Singh Rawat apologised for his comment, only to repeat that wearing torn jeans “is not right.”
Days after newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy with his ‘ripped jeans’ remark, he apologised for it on Friday, 19 March, only to repeat that wearing torn jeans “is not right.”
Speaking to the media, Rawat said that his earlier comment was about the environment at home and inculcating good values and discipline in children. He also added that the same applies to him.
Rawat went on to describe himself as a rural man and added that during school days, if his pants were torn, he would cover them with a patch because of discipline and values, reported news agency PTI.
WHAT WAS THE CONTROVERSY?
On Tuesday, Rawat had said, “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now, which is just a race towards westernisation when the western world is following us today. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example for children.”
He had also said that youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans, and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors.
Rawat had then referred to the attire of a woman who once sat next to him on a flight, saying that she was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands with two children travelling with her.
“She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he had said.
Women across age groups, including mothers, took to Twitter to post photos of themselves in ripped jeans, as a rebuttal to Rawat’s comment on the piece of clothing.
