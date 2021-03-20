Uttarakhand CM Apologises, But Repeats Objection to Ripped Jeans

Days after newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy with his ‘ripped jeans’ remark, he apologised for it on Friday, 19 March, only to repeat that wearing torn jeans “is not right.”

Speaking to the media, Rawat said that his earlier comment was about the environment at home and inculcating good values and discipline in children. He also added that the same applies to him.

Rawat went on to describe himself as a rural man and added that during school days, if his pants were torn, he would cover them with a patch because of discipline and values, reported news agency PTI.