Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial legislature meet at the state headquarters in Dehradun.

Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand's 11th chief minister late on Saturday, 3 July, evening.

“I will take the entire party along and work for the benefit of the state," the 45-year-old two-time BJP MLA told reporters on Saturday.