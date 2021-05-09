Ex-Uttarakhand CM Rawat was Fired for Restricting Kumbh: Report

What happens when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Uttarakhand cabinet ministers want Uttarakhand to host a ‘bhavya’ (grand) Mahakumbh but one person insists on a ‘pratikatmak’ (symbolic) festival?

Well, that is what happened to the former chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was fired overnight in March for insisting that COVID-19 restrictions should be imposed at the festival.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and officers associated with the Haridwar Mahakumbh confirmed this to The Caravan.

The BJP leaders explained that the Kumbh mela was politically and economically important and that deferring the festival would result in loss of hundreds of crores and also upset the religious sentiments of many in the country. And when the leader of the state imposed COVID restrictions that limited the grandeur of the festival, he was ousted from his position of responsibility.