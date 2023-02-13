ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | The Big Story 2.0 Trailer – New Hosts, New Formats, Bigger Stories

We are coming every fortnight on your podcast platforms to help you make sense of the new and now.

Anjali PalodPrateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Big Story is back with a second season!

The news culture of our times is noisy, crowded, and honestly so confusing. This is why we are coming every fortnight on your podcast platforms to help you make sense of the new and now. 

With two new hosts, Anjali and Prateek, the second season of The Big Story will feature longer and well-rounded discussions with experts across science, culture, technology, politics, and more.

The first episode releases on 15 February.

Tune in on your preferred podcast platform!

Listen to The Big Story season 1 episodes here.

Check out our Hindi podcast series on Indian political stories, Siyasat.

You can listen to the latest episode of Urdunama, here.

