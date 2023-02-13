Podcast | Romcoms, Tragedies, Political, and Other Love Story Recommendations

February is the month of love. And love in Indian cinema comes in various shades. Sometimes, it is a story of two destined lovers and their struggle against the realities of the world. Sometimes, it's a simple boy meets girl romantic comedy. And sometimes, it's a tragedy of two people whose love could never find fulfilment.

Whatever form these films take, they help us understand love through different lenses and appreciate all the ways it manifests in our lives.

So, in this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about some of my favourite romcoms, tragedies, political, feel-good, and bittersweet love stories.