Podcast | Romcoms, Tragedies, Political, and Other Love Story Recommendations
I talk about some of my favorite romcoms, tragedies, political, feel-good, and bittersweet love stories.
February is the month of love. And love in Indian cinema comes in various shades. Sometimes, it is a story of two destined lovers and their struggle against the realities of the world. Sometimes, it's a simple boy meets girl romantic comedy. And sometimes, it's a tragedy of two people whose love could never find fulfilment.
Whatever form these films take, they help us understand love through different lenses and appreciate all the ways it manifests in our lives.
So, in this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about some of my favourite romcoms, tragedies, political, feel-good, and bittersweet love stories.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
OK Kanmani Podcast Sairat
