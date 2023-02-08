Podcast | Sagavaasi Review: Arivu and Khatija Rahman Revive Coke Studio India
Continuing with his signature writing style about nature, forests, and animals, Arivu raps about 'co-existence'.
It is said that Coke Studio India has always lacked a sense of rootedness, preferring big names as opposed to showcasing raw Indian sounds.
Well, things seem to change in this season of 'Coke Studio Bharat'.
Case in point, Arivu, and Khatija Rahman's Sagavaasi. Continuing with his signature writing style which focuses on nature, forests, and animals, this song is about 'co-existence'.
Tune into this episode for the full review!
Topics: Coke Studio Podcast khatija rahman
