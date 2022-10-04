Podcast: Behind Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran and Pro-Hijab Demand in India

She added, “A lot of people ask me to go and stand in front (during hijab ban proceedings) so that the judges can see you. And if media is there, media can see you. And I used to tell them politely: see, that's the problem. You can't confine people to be mere props. We are more than that.”

Jamil also said that it’s not fair to draw any sort of between the hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutions, and the anti-hijab protests in Iran.

“It's about choice. Women in Karnataka want to wear it. And many women in Iran don't want to wear it. So, it's as easy as that. Now it's not a very difficult thing to understand. And even if after everything...after all the unlearning, if somebody is not able to understand this, then I think that person has chosen not to understand it,” she said.

Both the guests also discussed how difficult it is to put forth a nuanced point on social media, especially as Muslim women, without being trolled.

“If you have a Muslim name, today there is an entire army just waiting to target you. And if you're a Muslim woman... the possibility of an intelligent intervention is not there. What you could do is write something and then post it there and then get out of that space,” Naqvi said.