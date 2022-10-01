'If I Cover My Head, Why Can't She?': Sikh Woman Petitioner Against Hijab Ban

Earlier this year, while casually surfing through the internet, Kaur chanced upon a video that ended up moving her deeply. In that video, a Muslim Hijabi student parks her scooty outside her college, but while on her way in, is intercepted by a crowd of young boys wearing saffron shawls. The boys yell ‘Jai Sri Ram’, and in response, the girl yells back, ‘Allahu Akbar’. The video went on to become viral worldwide, and the girl in question, Muskan, became the poster-image of the protests against the hijab ban in Karnataka.

“I remember watching this video and wishing I was with that girl. Sometimes, some things hit us hard, and make us feel like we can’t stay quiet anymore. This was that moment for me,” Kaur recalls.

At the time, the video ignited a debate over Muskan’s decision to yell back at the crowd of boys, as opposed to staying quiet and moving away. But Kaur says she completely understands why Muskan did so. “She had to do something in her defense. For example, we say, “Bole So Nihal...Sat Sri Akal”. That gives us energy and courage. Similarly for her. Now she didn’t have anyone else with her. So she had to raise a slogan,” says Kaur.

“These people got more irked by that, and yelled ‘Jai Sri Ram, Jai Sri Ram’. We have no issues. You say ‘Jai Sri Ram’ or ‘Allahu Akbar’ or ‘Wahe Guru’. People can say what they want. But to force someone else to say it, that’s not acceptable,” she adds.