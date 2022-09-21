SC Hijab Case Day 9 | Woman Not Wearing Hijab Doesn’t Become Less Muslim: K’taka

The Supreme Court continued to hear a batch of petitions against the Karnataka High Court’s order to ban the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions for the ninth day on Wednesday, 21 September.

The petitions are being heard by Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia. While the petitioners, being represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, had concluded their arguments on Tuesday, the Bench is now hearing the arguments from the State Counsels.

Karnataka Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi argued that not every religious practice is protected under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, and asserted that the petitioners must show that wearing the hijab is a religious practice essential to Islam.

He referred to previous judgments of the top court which had declared the triple talaq and the cow slaughter as practices which are not essential in Islam.

The AG claimed that the State only intends to discipline students by regulating their uniform and that there is no prohibition on wearing the hijab outside. “There is no restriction on wearing it in school transport. There is no restriction even in school campus. It is only in classroom," he added.