ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Don't Worry Darling: It's Gripping But I'm Still Worried, Darling

Don't Worry Darling is the story of what happens when Alice discovers a sinister plan that's running their lives.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling had been creating buzz long before its promotions even begun. With multiple controversies, and this being Harry Styles acting debut, the film was in the public eye for a while. But, what is the film all about and has it lived upto the audience's expectations?

Set in a picturesque neighbourhood in the 50s, Don't Worry Darling is the story of what happens when Alice, played by Florence Pugh, discovers a bigger sinister plan that's running their lives. 

Tune in to find out, Do I Like It? 

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Blonde?

Podcast: Do I Like Blonde?
ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Pugh in Don't Worry, Darling (2022)

Photo Credit: IMDb

The messaging in the film could've been explored much deeper. We know patriarchy is bad and it affects women in very serious and dangerous ways.
Pratiksha Mishra
Also Read

Podcast | OK Boomer: Exploring ‘Buzurg’ in Urdu Poetry

Podcast | OK Boomer: Exploring ‘Buzurg’ in Urdu Poetry
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?

Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Film Review   Cinema   Movie Reviews 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×