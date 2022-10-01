ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya tells us if the film holds up to the original 2017 Tamil film.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian folklore Baital Pachisi. Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), an upright and brave police officer, must find his way out through the maze of riddles and questions that Vedha (Hritik Roshan), a dreaded criminal, throws his way.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya tells us if the film holds up to the original 2017 Tamil film by the same directors.

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like 'Hush Hush'?

Podcast: Do I Like 'Hush Hush'?
ADVERTISEMENT

The original Tamil film was released in 2017, and stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

(Photo: The Movie Database)

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Chup – Revenge of the Artist?

Podcast: Do I Like Chup – Revenge of the Artist?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Vikram Vedha   Tamil Cinema   Saif Ali Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×