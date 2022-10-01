Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?

Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian folklore Baital Pachisi. Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), an upright and brave police officer, must find his way out through the maze of riddles and questions that Vedha (Hritik Roshan), a dreaded criminal, throws his way.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya tells us if the film holds up to the original 2017 Tamil film by the same directors.