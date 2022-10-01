Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?
In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya tells us if the film holds up to the original 2017 Tamil film.
Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian folklore Baital Pachisi. Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), an upright and brave police officer, must find his way out through the maze of riddles and questions that Vedha (Hritik Roshan), a dreaded criminal, throws his way.
In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya tells us if the film holds up to the original 2017 Tamil film by the same directors.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
Topics: Vikram Vedha Tamil Cinema Saif Ali Khan
