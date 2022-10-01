ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | OK Boomer: Exploring ‘Buzurg’ in Urdu Poetry

In this episode, we talk about wisdom and what Urdu poetry says about age and the experiences that come with it

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

1 October is observed as the International Day For the Older People. So, we decided to explore buzurgi, meaning the wisdom of an old person. Tune in as we, through the works of poets like Firaq Gorakhpuri, Ismail Merathi, among others, look at what it means to be a 'buzurg'.

Sunte hain ishq naam ke guzre hain ik buzurg, ham log bhi faqir isi silsile ke hain
Firaq Gorakhpuri
Raghupati Sahay, also known by his pen name Firaq Gorakhpuri, was one of the most noted contemporary poets from India.

(Photo: Wikipedia)

In this episode of Urdunama, we celebrate Urdu's words of wisdom and what the language has to say about age and the experience that comes with it.

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Topics:  poetry   Elderly   Urdu 

