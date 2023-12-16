From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Joram’ and ‘12th Fail,’ Here Are the Best Movies of 2023

Let us go on a trip down this year's best cinematic gems. 2023 was a feast of some mind-blowing movies! Join me as I dive into the films that blew my mind, both on the global stage and closer to home in Bollywood.

From Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ode to purer times, '12th Fail', this list is bound to add some new recommendations to your year-end watching list. Watch till the end!

