Vodcast | Director Vinay Shukla on 'While We Watched' Leak, Ravish Kumar & NDTV

Ravish Kumar is one of India's most accomplished journalists, who rose to fame by being in the anchor's chair at NDTV India. But what is it like to get inside his mind? In this vodcast interview, director Vinay Shukla talks about his experience filming Kumar in intimate spaces, the YouTube leak of the documentary, and the state of NDTV and the Indian media in general.

Shukla's documentary While We Watched is a fly-on-the-wall look at Kumar's life and work. The film follows Kumar as he battles the external threats of violence in an ever-polarised national climate, and an internal dilemma between what the market wants, and what his brand of journalism stands for.