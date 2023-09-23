ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Vodcast | Director Vinay Shukla on 'While We Watched' Leak, Ravish Kumar & NDTV

Shukla's documentary 'While We Watched' is a fly-on-the-wall look at Kumar's life and work.

Prateek LidhooAsmita Nandy
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ravish Kumar is one of India's most accomplished journalists, who rose to fame by being in the anchor's chair at NDTV India. But what is it like to get inside his mind? In this vodcast interview, director Vinay Shukla talks about his experience filming Kumar in intimate spaces, the YouTube leak of the documentary, and the state of NDTV and the Indian media in general.

Shukla's documentary While We Watched is a fly-on-the-wall look at Kumar's life and work. The film follows Kumar as he battles the external threats of violence in an ever-polarised national climate, and an internal dilemma between what the market wants, and what his brand of journalism stands for.

Also Read

Vodcast | The Politics of Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' (Spoiler Alert)

Vodcast | The Politics of Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' (Spoiler Alert)
ADVERTISEMENT

In this interview, Shukla also talks about the challenges of filming a complex portrait of a public figure and what happened after it was aired on American television.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Journalism   NDTV   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×