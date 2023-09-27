ADVERTISEMENT
Malayalam Film ‘2018’ Is India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2024

'2018' is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

The Malayalam film 2018 has been chosen as India's selection for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 96th Academy Awards 2024, the members of the Film Federation of India announced on Wednesday, 27 September.

The survival drama is about the severe floods which affected Kerala due to heavy rainfall in August 2018. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan and Narain, among others.

Take a look at the trailer here:

As per a news report by The Hindu, Girish Kasaravalli, filmmaker and chairman of the selection committee, announced during a press conference that the Malayalam movie has been picked as it highlights the theme of climate change.

According to reports, 22 films were shortlisted, including The Kerala StoryVaalviGadar 2BalagamZwigatoRocky aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniMusic SchoolMrs Chatterjee Vs NorwayGhoomerViduthalai Part 1Baap Layak and 12th Fail.

Last year's selection for the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars was The Last Chello Show.

Topics:  Oscars   2018 

