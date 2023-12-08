‘Joram’ Review: Manoj Bajpayee Leads a Gripping, Effective Social Message

Joram has a certain rushed, amateurish quality to it but it all feels designed that way; it’s difficult to separate the crew behind-the-camera from the characters on screen. It is common for us to view a story through the protagonist’s lens but here it feels as if the camera is somehow ‘attached’ to our subject. It is especially evident in how haphazard a chase sequence in a train feels.

This ‘rush’ is coming not from a flaw in filmmaking but from the very fact that Dasru is always on the run.