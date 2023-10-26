'12th Fail' Review: Vikrant Massey Brilliantly Helms a Story of Hope & Courage

Manoj’s journey is going to be difficult – he does not come from privilege; he isn’t even said to be academically gifted. In a country where we often ask students to measure their efforts in hours, we often forget to account for those who don’t have the luxury of time. Through Manoj, 12th Fail exposes how very few people start off on a level field.

Manoj’s responsibilities towards his family and his insistence to never accept a favour he can’t pay back add hurdles to an already difficult journey. When he spends more than half his day working, how is he going to compete with the thousands of other applicants who have time on their side?