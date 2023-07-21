Explained: IMAX? Laser?? 70mm??? How and Where to Watch Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer season is here – and in true Christopher Nolan fashion, the hype is real. The film has opened with mostly positive reviews.

Now if you're wondering where and when to watch it, online ticketing apps can get overwhelming. You'll be flooded with a number of options – there's 2D, IMAX 2D, IMAX with Laser, and whatnot. And if you're outside India, good luck choosing between 70mm, 35mm, and IMAX Xenon options.

So let's dive deep into Christopher Nolan's cinema and understand how to watch his 12th feature film about the 'father of the atomic bomb'. And not just from a film format POV, we'll look at how to view Nolan's filmmaking style to make the most of your time in the theatres.