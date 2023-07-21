Oppenheimer season is here – and in true Christopher Nolan fashion, the hype is real. The film has opened with mostly positive reviews.
Now if you're wondering where and when to watch it, online ticketing apps can get overwhelming. You'll be flooded with a number of options – there's 2D, IMAX 2D, IMAX with Laser, and whatnot. And if you're outside India, good luck choosing between 70mm, 35mm, and IMAX Xenon options.
So let's dive deep into Christopher Nolan's cinema and understand how to watch his 12th feature film about the 'father of the atomic bomb'. And not just from a film format POV, we'll look at how to view Nolan's filmmaking style to make the most of your time in the theatres.
Explained: IMAX? Laser?? 70mm??? How and Where to Watch Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
1. To IMAX or not to IMAX?
Let's get the easy stuff out of the way. Which theatre should you watch Oppenheimer in?
Short answer: Just book whatever theatre that's close to your house, IMAX doesn't really matter. Okay, before you cinephiles lynch me, let's talk about this fascination with IMAX. IMAX, which literally means 'maximum image', is a film and film projection format developed in the 1970s in Canada.
Notice the word 'film'. As in, the reel that goes into a camera. You see, once upon a time, movies used to be shot on actual film stock. But not anymore. Anything you see in a theatre or on screen today has been shot on a digital camera. In fact, 2014's PK was one of the last Hindi films to be shot on film.
In 2023, shooting on film is a purist infatuation. Only directors like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan still shoot on film stock. But our guy Nolan takes it a step further.
2. Nolan Main Hoon, 70mm IMAX Idhar Hai
But Christopher Nolan is far from the only director who uses IMAX cameras to shoot his films. In the recent past, movies like Dune and Jordan Peele’s Nope were shot on IMAX cameras. But then, why is there so much hype around Nolan's use of IMAX?
The reason for this hype is Nolan himself. The man is a bit weird. Let me explain.
3. Ek IMAX Theatre Ki Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Nolan Babu?
When it comes to Indian theatres, sadly, we don’t have any theatres which screen 70mm IMAX. Or any IMAX for that matter. At one point in time, India had three IMAX theatres in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. Prasad Cinema in Hyderabad actually screened 70mm IMAX. But eventually, all of them got converted into digital.
But then, you might ask, why do ticketing apps say IMAX 2D? And IMAX Screen? Are they scamming us? Shall we lawyer up? Well, not so soon.
As we understood in the beginning, IMAX is a film projection format. But most theatres in India have switched to digital because that's how all movies are shot. The IMAX we see on Indian screens is a digital downgrade of the actual 35/70mm IMAX projection. Film purists even call it 'LIEMAX'.
So if you're in India, you're anyway not watching the film exactly how Christopher Nolan has shot it, no matter how expensive your ticket is.
4. Karein Toh Karein Kya?
If you're a true cinephile, you should probably fly down to your nearest IMAX theatre, which would be in Japan or Australia. I think even Kuwait has one. But if you're like me and you don't want to take a 10-hour flight to watch a movie for the 'real experience', just book any theatre that's close to your house, which has a large screen.
Make sure that the screen is bright and the speakers etc. are in order. If you have some extra bucks to spare, you can get an IMAX ticket, preferably with Laser. But don't expect anything path-breaking. Understand that the upgrade is only a marginal one. You'll be watching a bigger image, but the image texture would still be digital.
5. Kissa Kursi Ka
Now let's come to the seating. If we were to go by director Christopher Nolan's idea of the 'perfect seat' for Oppenheimer, there'd be only 8-9 seats in a theatre to choose from.
By the way, it's genius marketing to drive interest for the advance booking. But should you miss the movie if you don't get the perfect seats? Absolutely not!
6. Final Thoughts
After talking about film formats and specifics of a theatre, let's talk about how to view a Nolan film.
Whether you think he's a cinema god or a purist hack, Christopher Nolan puts a lot of effort into making his movies. Yes, they do have some plothols and he's quick to use tropes and unnecessary exposition to move the plot forward. But as a dialogue goes in Tenet, 'Don't try to understand it, feel it'.
So if there’s one thing I can tell you about watching a Nolan film, it’s that you’ve got to let go of your brain’s natural urge to think. It’s okay if you don’t understand it. You’re not stupid for not getting it. And if you do understand the logic, you’re not necessarily smarter than everyone else. Watching a movie is not a competition.
Try and invite the director into your mind. Again, not your brain, your mind. Try and make friends with the movie. IMAX or not, great storytelling always touches a chord in our hearts, and Oppenheimer promised nothing else.
