Review: Manoj Bajpayee Exemplary Performance Elevates 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

From its title, Apoorv Singh Karki's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai posits that just one person is enough. For what? Perhaps for change, for revolution, for a fight.

An evocative Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a lawyer PC Solanki who is approached by a minor girl's parents to fight a case against a godman Baba. The film is 'inspired' by the highly-publicised Asaram Bapu case wherein the godman was charged with rape of a minor in 2013.