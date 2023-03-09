ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Neha Dhupia, Mandira Bedi & Others Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2023
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 will end on 12 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Lakme Fashion Week started started Thursday, 9 March. This premier fashion and life style event is all set to last for four days. Manish Malhotra is also set to showcase his designs during the show. On the first day, we saw Neha Dhupia turn show stopper for INIFD Launchpad . While Mandira Bedi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others turned heads as well.
Take a look at the picture:
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×