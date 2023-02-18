Sonakshi Sinha & Others Dazzle In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Teaser
Heeramandi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on Netflix.
The first look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi dropped on Saturday, 18 February. The project has an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Moreover, it is all set to release on Netflix.
Netflix and Bhansali productions released the first look of the web series, captioning the post, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi Coming soon!"
The teaser of the show looks gorgeous. We can see the actors looking on at the camera, wearing impressive jewellery and traditional outfits. While the text that flashes on the screen is "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you the world where courtesans were queens."
Here's the poster of Heeramandi:
The caption for the poster went as follows, "One glance, one gesture and one command is all, the women of #Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon"
The series is a first-of-its-kind show based on the courtesans of Lahore. Sanjay's last directorial venture was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Topics: Sanjay Leela Bansali Heeramandi
