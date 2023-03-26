ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan Celebrates B'day Early With Kiara Advani & Prabhu Deva on 'RC15' Sets

The 'RC15' team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating Ram Charan's birthday.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, RC15, with his co-star Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Shankar Shanmugh and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

On Saturday, 25 March, the RC15 team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating the RRR actor's birthday two days early on sets. Ram Charan was welcomed at the venue with a shower of flower petals, and he later cut the cake with Kiara, Shankar, and Prabhu Deva.

Here are some photos from the celebration:

​ Prabhu Deva Welcomes Ram Charan on the Sets of RC15 by Dancing to Naatu Naatu

