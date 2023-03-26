Ram Charan Celebrates B'day Early With Kiara Advani & Prabhu Deva on 'RC15' Sets
The 'RC15' team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating Ram Charan's birthday.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, RC15, with his co-star Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Shankar Shanmugh and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.
On Saturday, 25 March, the RC15 team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating the RRR actor's birthday two days early on sets. Ram Charan was welcomed at the venue with a shower of flower petals, and he later cut the cake with Kiara, Shankar, and Prabhu Deva.
Here are some photos from the celebration:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kiara Advani Ram Charan RC15
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.