Marvel Creator Says Ram Charan Would Make For A Great James Bond
The film also stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt.
Actor Ram Charan has received a lot of appreciation for RRR. And now recently a Marvel creator took to Twitter to praise the actor in question. He went on to say that Ram Charan would be perfect for the role of James Bond.
Cheo Hodari Coker the creator for Marvel's Luke Cage took to twitter to say, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."
He then went on to tweet, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."
RRR stars Ramcharan and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles. Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt are also part of the film. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli.
Other international filmmakers have also liked the film, like James Gunn, Scott Derrickson and the Russo Brothers.
