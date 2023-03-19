Prabhu Deva Welcomes Ram Charan on the Sets of RC15 by Dancing to Naatu Naatu
'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
Ram Charan who has just returned from Los Angeles after attending the 95th Academy Awards was seen being welcomed by Prabhu Deva with a grand dance performance. He grooved to the beats of the mega-successful song 'Naatu Naatu.' Ram took to his social media on 19 March to thank Prabhu Deva for the warm welcome.
Ram took to Instagram to share the video. He said, "Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise
Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15"
The team of RC15 not only welcomed him with a giant garland but also performed the hugely popular hook step of the song.
The Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' was also performed at the 95th Academy Awards. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj took to the Oscars stage to sing while they were accompanied by background dancers who recreated the invigorating performance.
