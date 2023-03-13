Pics: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Best Moments From Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies
"Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together," wrote Swara Bhasker in her social media post.
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to get married in traditional style. The couple tied the knot in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January.
Now, several photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi have surfaced on the internet. Swara also took to social media to share some precious moments from her Haldi ceremony. She captioned her post, "Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together #SwaadAnusaar."
Take a look at the pictures here:
